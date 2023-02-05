Bahamian track and field athlete announces pregnancy Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Two-time reigning Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo announced she is pregnant with her first child.

The Bahamian made the announcement on social media on Saturday, February 4, 2023. This means she will not defend her 400m title at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest in August.

“New Year, New Blessing,” she posted on her Instagram account with husband Maicel Uibo of Estonia, the 2019 World Championships silver medalist in the decathlon. “We can’t wait to meet our little bundle of joy.”

Miller-Uibo, 28, won Olympic 400 titles at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and defended her title at the 2020 Toyko Games held in 2021.

She won her first world title in the 400m in Eugene, Oregon in 2022 after being the runner-up in Beijing in 2015 and Doha in 2019 when she was sensationally beaten by Salwa Eid Naser, who ran a blistering 48.14, the third-fastest time in history.

Following the World Championships last year, Miller-Uibo said she planned to drop the 400m and focus on the 200m going into the 2024 Paris Games.

She has a 200m bronze from the 2017 World Championships and was the world’s fastest woman in the event in 2019.

NewsAmericasNow.com