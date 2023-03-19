Bail application expected for UWI student re alleged torture case Loop Jamaica

A bail application is expected to be made later this week for University of the West Indies (UWI) student, Matthew Hyde, who is accused of torturing his ex-girlfriend over several days last month.

The intention to apply for bail was made known by his attorney when the case was mentioned in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Friday.

The 20-year-old has been charged with false imprisonment, malicious communication, assault occasioning bodily harm, and assault occasioning grievous bodily harm, all stemming from the incident in which Hyde allegedly held his ex-girlfriend captive for several days in his room at the George Alleyne Hall on the UWI Mona Campus in St Andrew.

The prosecutor informed the court on Friday that a psychiatric evaluation is to be provided on the next court date.

Hyde, a resident of Braemer Avenue, St Andrew, was subsequently remanded in custody until March 21.

Reports are that between Monday, February 6 and Thursday, February 9, Hyde held his ex-girlfriend against her will in a room he occupied on the university campus, during which he repeatedly beat her and burnt her with a clothes iron on sections of her body.

A report was made to the police after the woman was eventually rescued, and Hyde was arrested and charged.

He has been in police custody since then.