Bail extended for cop whose infant daughter died in his car Loop Jamaica

Detective Sergeant Sheldon Dobson, who is charged with manslaughter after his 18-month-old daughter was left locked in his car and subsequently died, is set to return to the St Elizabeth Parish Court on November 17.

The policeman was given the return date when he appeared in the court’s outstation in Balaclava last week.

The court was told that the case file is now complete and the relevant documents should be served on Dobson’s defence team before the next court date.

When the matter next comes before the court, a date could be set for the committal hearing, which will determine whether there is enough evidence for the matter to be tried in the Circuit Court.

Parish Judge Broderick Smith extended the policeman’s bail until November 17.

Shaleah Dobson died two days after she was left in her father’s car for several hours.

Following a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), Dobson was charged in connection to the January 17, 2022 incident in which he left his daughter inside the car while at work, in Black River in the parish.

It was reported that the detective sergeant was to take the child to a daycare centre, due to the child’s grandmother being unwell.

However, he forgot to drop off the child, and went straight to work.

The child was found unconscious in her father’s vehicle hours later. She was rushed to hospital, but died two days later.