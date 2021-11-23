Bail extended for ex-solider in ‘shoot-out with police’ | Loop Jamaica

Dane Johnson, the 35-year-old ex-soldier who reportedly engaged police in a shootout in Cumberland, Portmore, St Catherine had his bail extended when he appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Monday.

Johnson was charged with several counts of shooting with intent, wounding with intent, and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident that took place on November 2, 2021.

The police had allegedly received calls of an armed man firing bullets at his neighbours in Cumberland Meadows. On their arrival, they came under gunfire which resulted in a police officer being wounded.

Reports are that Johnson then ran to his house and locked himself inside with his daughter, refusing to leave comply with the requests of the Police officers to surrender. He only surrendered after his wife arrived on the scene and spoke to him.

Johnson who was also shot during the stand-off with the police and was hospitalized and then charged.

The matter was transferred to the St Catherine Circuit when Johnson appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court. He is to return to court on December 3, 2021.

The ex-soldier was represented by attorneys-at-law, Peter Champagnie QC and Samoi Campbell.