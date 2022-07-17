Bail for Kingston woman who spread false info that she was kidnapped | Loop Jamaica

A St Andrew woman who is charged with having staged her own kidnapping and sending video footage to family members in attempt to gain a ransom, was granted bail in court on Friday.

Shameka Miller, a 27-year-old a customer service representative of Phase 1, Seaview Gardens, St Andrew, appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

She is charged with extortion and creating public mischief.

Miller was offered bail in the sum of $100,000, and ordered to return to court on September 8.

Reports are that at about 4:45 pm, on Monday, July 4, Miller falsely conspired with her accomplices, who stated that she was kidnapped and demanded money from her family members for her release.

It is further stated in a police report that the woman sent her family members video footage with a gun being pointed at her head. When the demands were not met, Miller reported that she was released on Spanish Town Road in St Andrew.

An investigation was subsequently launched and it was theorised that the reported kidnapping was false.

Miller was arrested and later interviewed in the presence of her attorney, after which she was charged.