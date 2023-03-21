Bail hearing for accused in Slickianna’s murder Loop Jamaica

A bail hearing is to be held today in the St James Circuit Court for Rushawn Patterson, who has been charged with last October’s murder of popular social media influencer Aneka “Slickianna” Townsend.

On October 21, Townsend’s scantily clad body was seen floating in the sea in Reading, St James.

She had reportedly travelled from Kingston to Montego Bay where she was allegedly picked up by Patterson on the evening of October 20. The two reportedly visited a restaurant in Hanover and then a guest house in St James.

The police report that the two got into an argument during the night and Patterson allegedly strangled Townsend and later disposed of her body.

When he last appeared in court earlier this month, Patterson was denied bail for a second time and was remanded. The court was told that post-mortem and DNA reports were outstanding.

Patterson was named by the police as a person of interest on October 22. After failing to surrender to the police as he had promised, he was picked up by the police at a guest house in Hanover on November 2.