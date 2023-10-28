Bajan national arrested at SIA after $16 million cocaine find Loop Jamaica

Detectives from the Narcotics Division arrested a Barbadian national on Thursday, October 26 for reasonable suspicion of breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act following the seizure of over two kilograms of cocaine at the Sangster International Airport (SIA) in Montego Bay, St James.

Reports are that about 10pm, the man was about to board a flight to London when his luggage was searched. During the search with the aid of police canine, the package of cocaine, which attracts a street value of over J$16 million, was found concealed in the luggage.

The man was subsequently arrested and charged.

His identity is being withheld as investigators continue their probe into the development.