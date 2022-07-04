Bakersteez takes you into his world with ‘Features’ | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Bakersteez takes you into his world with ‘Features’ | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

BCMG Insurance launches inaugural Errol Ziadie Scholarship

Bakersteez takes you into his world with ‘Features’

Man chopped and injured in fight ends up being charged

Bear cub rescued after getting head stuck in plastic jug

MoBay tax office to undergo major upgrades, services being relocated

Man accused of shooting mother of his child, to face court

JSIF providing grants to micro enterprises in targeted communities

Fewer Jamaicans deported from the US in 2021

Man held after ‘attacking woman, stealing phone valued $60,000

Lightning bolt strikes metres away from man posing for video

Monday Jul 04

30?C
Entertainment
Loop Entertainment

34 minutes ago

Features is Bakersteez’s second single of many to come this year, following hustler’s anthem Neva Gon Lose (ft Roshawny BadG). (Photo: Contributed)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Jamaican artist Bakersteez unveils a rarely seen side of himself with his new single Features.

The track, produced by LA-based independent label, Big Wave, is accompanied by the first episode of his self-directed vlog For the Love of Love & Money.

Shot on a vintage camcorder, the video is a v?rit?-style look into a day in his life, where he serenades his pro-surfer love interest on the beaches of Jamaica.

“This is a different side of my music I’ve been waiting to share for a while now,” Steez said. “This vlog series was shot and edited by me; this is me bringing you into my world.”

Features is Bakersteez’s second single of many to come this year, following hustler’s anthem Neva Gon Lose (ft Roshawny BadG).

Bakersteez grew up living between Kingston and Florida, taking in the dual influences of US rap and the home-grown sounds of Jamaica.

Leading a distinctly new and exciting sound on the island, Steez has already collaborated with the likes of Popcaan, Konshens and Stylo G, as well as influencing acts like Koffee.

He’s also starred a bit of his life story in Out Deh – a documentary following the lives of three Jamaican artists.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Business

BCMG Insurance launches inaugural Errol Ziadie Scholarship

Entertainment

Bakersteez takes you into his world with ‘Features’

Jamaica News

Man chopped and injured in fight ends up being charged

More From

Jamaica News

Raheem Sterling donates over $3m in gears to Maverley Football club

International footballer praised for focus on youth development

See also

Sport

Jamaica announce team for World Athletics Championships in Oregon

US-born Andrew Hudson, who won the 200m at the Jamaica trials, left out of team

Entertainment

‘Old’ Macka Diamond proves naysayers wrong at New Rules

Macka Diamond was in fine form at the New Rules Festival inside the National Stadium car park early Sunday morning, delivering a stellar performance that certainly served to silence her naysayers.

Sport

Sabrina Lyn wins Jamaica’s first gold at inaugural Caribbean Games

Jamaica’s lone representative in track and field, Anthony Cox, will be in action on Friday

Sport

Fraser-Pryce and Swoboda to face off in Silesia sprint show

Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Poland’s Ewa Swoboda are to star in a 100m head-to-head when the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial in Silesia welcomes athletes for Wanda Diamond League

Sport

Harbour View are 2022 Jamaica Premier League champions

Harbour View FC are the 2022 Jamaica Premier League champions after defeating first-time finalists Dunbeholden 6-5 on penalties in the final at Sabina Park on Sunday.
After playing out a 1-1 scorel

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols