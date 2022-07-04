Bakersteez takes you into his world with ‘Features’ | Loop Jamaica

Jamaican artist Bakersteez unveils a rarely seen side of himself with his new single Features.

The track, produced by LA-based independent label, Big Wave, is accompanied by the first episode of his self-directed vlog For the Love of Love & Money.

Shot on a vintage camcorder, the video is a v?rit?-style look into a day in his life, where he serenades his pro-surfer love interest on the beaches of Jamaica.

“This is a different side of my music I’ve been waiting to share for a while now,” Steez said. “This vlog series was shot and edited by me; this is me bringing you into my world.”

Features is Bakersteez’s second single of many to come this year, following hustler’s anthem Neva Gon Lose (ft Roshawny BadG).

Bakersteez grew up living between Kingston and Florida, taking in the dual influences of US rap and the home-grown sounds of Jamaica.

Leading a distinctly new and exciting sound on the island, Steez has already collaborated with the likes of Popcaan, Konshens and Stylo G, as well as influencing acts like Koffee.

He’s also starred a bit of his life story in Out Deh – a documentary following the lives of three Jamaican artists.