Bangladesh get first win on tour, beat West Indies in ODI opener | Loop Jamaica

Bangladesh get first win on tour, beat West Indies in ODI opener
4 hrs ago

West Indies’ Akeal Hosain (left) appeals successfully for the wicket of Bangladesh’s Litton Das during the first One-Day International at Providence in Guyana on Sunday, July 10, 2022. (PHOTO: Cricket West Indies).

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Bangladesh scored their first win on the tour of West Indies with a six-wicket victory Sunday in the first One-Day International (ODI).

Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl in a match reduced to 41 overs per innings because of a wet outfield.

The West Indies struggled to get going and posted an unchallenging 149 for nine, with No. 3 Shamarh Brooks leading the scoring with a 66-ball 33.

Tailenders Anderson Phillip (21 not out) and Jayden Seales (16 not out) refused to give up the final wicket, adding 39 runs. Phillip hit his team’s only six of the innings at Providence.

Shoriful Islam took four for 34 and Mehidy Hasan Miraz three for 36 and were the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers.

Bangladesh reached the target with 55 balls to spare, scoring 151 for four in 31.5 overs. Mahmudullah top scored with an unbeaten 41 off 69 deliveries, and Najmul Hossain Shanto hit a 46-ball 37.

Spinner Gudakesh Motie was economical with a return of one for 18 from nine overs.

The second ODI in the three-match series is on Wednesday at the same venue.

West Indies won both tests and the Twenty20 series 2-0.

St Thomas rocked by second double murder in less than two days

