Bank employee dead, several people injured in four-way crash

10 hrs ago

One man died and several other people injured in a four-vehicle collision in, Trelawny on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as  21-year-old Asean Murphy, a bank teller of Ritchie Avenue, Kingston 8.

Reports are that the crash took place around 2:50 pm on the Carey Park main road in Falmouth.

According to police reports,Murphy was traveling along the mentioned roadway, when the vehicle he was driving crashed into a truck. The impact caused several other collisions.

The police were called to the scene and several wounded people were taken to the hospital where Murphy was pronounced dead.

