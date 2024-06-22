Bank employee dead, several people injured in four-way crash

One man died and several other people injured in a four-vehicle collision in, Trelawny on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Asean Murphy, a bank teller of Ritchie Avenue, Kingston 8.

Reports are that the crash took place around 2:50 pm on the Carey Park main road in Falmouth.

According to police reports,Murphy was traveling along the mentioned roadway, when the vehicle he was driving crashed into a truck. The impact caused several other collisions.

The police were called to the scene and several wounded people were taken to the hospital where Murphy was pronounced dead.