Bank employee on major fraud charges granted $1 million bail Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Bank employee on major fraud charges granted $1 million bail Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Bank employee on major fraud charges granted $1 million bail

St Andrew deliveryman booked for father and son’s murder in Clarendon

Ex-employee shuts down police website over pay dispute, says city

Fire at Cairo Coptic church kills 41, including 10 children

Businessman among two killed in separate gun attacks in St Ann

Anderson Peters speaks for the first time since Harbour Master brawl

Newsmaker… Week: ‘Political earthquake’ as PNP’s Hanna walking away

Jamaica Poetry Festival 2022 set for New Kingston this Sunday

Truck driver admits to US$2 million ganja seizure; teen girl freed

Concern about quality of water systems being manned by St Mary MC

Sunday Aug 14

21?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

13 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Arsenio Johnson, a retail support officer employed to National Commercial Bank (NCB), was granted bail last week relative to a multi-million fraud case involving the bank.

The 37-year-old man appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on charges of larceny as a servant and breaches of the Proceeds of Crime Act and the Cybercrimes Act.

In addition to being granted bail in the sum of $1 million, the parish court judge ordered that Johnson should surrender his travel documents and report to the police twice per week.

A stop order was also imposed at all ports of entry for him.

Johnson is to return to court on October 21, 2022.

Reports from detectives assigned to the Fraud Squad are that about 4pm on Wednesday, July 13, Johnson was arrested following investigative leads.

The allegations are that between January 2020 and July 2022, Johnson effected a number of unauthorised transfers of monies from the bank’s suspense account to two accounts associated with him.

Based on preliminary investigations, $5.8 million has been established as having been defrauded.

However, an audit is being conducted to ascertain the exact amount that was involved.

Johnson was interviewed in the presence of his attorney, after which the charges were laid.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Bank employee on major fraud charges granted $1 million bail

Jamaica News

St Andrew deliveryman booked for father and son’s murder in Clarendon

World News

Ex-employee shuts down police website over pay dispute, says city

More From

Sport

JAAA announces roster for NACAC Open Championships in The Bahamas

Twenty-one members of the Jamaican team that competed at the recently concluded World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon will represent the country again August 19-21 for the NACAC Open Champio

See also

Jamaica News

Remember Delano Tucker? His family now has a three-bedroom home

The family of 17-year-old Delano Tucker, whose story of living in challenging conditions has touched the hearts of Jamaicans, now has a beautiful, new home built by the Government under the New Social

Jamaica News

DCS condemns correctional officer’s murder

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has condemned the murder of 38-year-old Correctional Officer Shannon Briscoe, whose body was found in a gully in Seaview Gardens., St Andrew after he went

Jamaica News

WATCH: JDF member injured; vehicle bursts into flames in St James

A Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) member was reportedly taken to hospital to be treated for injuries he received when the jeep he was driving was involved in a collision with a motorcar in St James Friday

Business

Jamaican dollar strengthens during trading week

The Jamaican dollar closed the trading week at 152.47 to US$1 after strengthening during the week.
The dollar strengthened in value by 93 cents during the trading week after starting trading on Mo

Business

Local entrepreneur shares winning formula for hair growth

Women refer to their hair as their golden crown of glory, spending thousands of dollars on products that promise to deliver length and health.
Sadra Lindsay, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols