Bank of Jamaica clarifies TT dollar exchange suspension Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Bank of Jamaica clarifies TT dollar exchange suspension

5 hrs ago

In a recent development following the suspension of TT dollar exchange at the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) on November 3, 2023, the BOJ has clarified that this decision was taken due to the suspension of repatriation arrangements for TT dollars by the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago.

The suspension is expected to persist until further notice.

Today, the BOJ shed light on the issue, explaining that the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago, which handles the repatriation of T&T dollars, has suspended these arrangements. The exact reasons behind the suspension by the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago are not known.

The BOJ said it will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as soon as further developments occur.

This development is likely to have significant implications for individuals and businesses that engage in currency exchange transactions involving Trinidad and Tobago dollars. Customers who require T&T dollars or have been holding onto them with the expectation of exchanging them at the Bank of Jamaica will need to make alternative arrangements during the suspension.

