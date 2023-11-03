Bank of Jamaica to suspend acceptance of TT dollar Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Bank of Jamaica to suspend acceptance of TT dollar Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Business
Loop News

4 hrs ago – Updated

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) has issued an interim notice informing the public of a temporary suspension in the exchange of Trinidad and Tobago dollars at BOJ’s banking counter.

This suspension, effective from November 6, 2023, comes as the existing arrangement for the repatriation of Trinidad and Tobago banknotes undergoes a review.

BOJ said this temporary suspension will remain in effect until further notice is provided.

During this period, individuals seeking to exchange Trinidad and Tobago dollars are urged to take note of this development and plan their currency exchange accordingly.

The BOJ has not provided specific details regarding the nature of the review or the expected duration of the suspension.

