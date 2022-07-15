Banker booked for allegedly moving millions to associated accounts | Loop Jamaica

Thirty-two-year-old Arsenio Johnson, a retail support officer at a bank in the Corporate Area, has been charged with larceny as a servant and breaches of the Proceeds of Crime Act and the Cybercrimes Act.

Reports from detectives assigned to the Fraud Squad are that about 4pm on Wednesday, July13, Johnson was arrested following investigative leads.

The allegations are that between January 2020 and July 2022; Johnson effected a number of unauthorised transfers of monies from the bank’s suspense account to two accounts associated with him.

Based on preliminary investigations, $5.8 million has been established as having been defrauded.

However, an audit is being conducted to ascertain the exact amount that was involved.

Johnson was interviewed in the presence of his attorney on Friday, July 15, after which thecharges were laid.

He is scheduled to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.