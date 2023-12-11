Banker Patrick Hylton now chairman of UHWI Loop Jamaica

The Cabinet has given its approval for the appointment of banker Patrick Hylton as the new chairman of the Board of Management for the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI).

Hylton, who will serve a three-year term, has been appointed along with realtor, Dwain DeAndre Cox.

The appointment of the two follows the recent resignation of former chair, Wayne Chai Chong, and Dr Andre Foote, following a series of discussions on the strategic direction of the hospital and deliberations on the way forward for critical projects.

The resignations triggered a review of the board’s functionality, with the Minister of Health & Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton initiating a governance reset for the hospital, through the appointment of a new board chairman.

Hylton is expected to bring about the synergy and cohesion necessary to effectively pursue the reform mandates for the UHWI, a release from the Ministry of Health said.

The reform mandates include, among other things, the recruitment of a new chief executive officer and restructuring of the organisation; completing the implementation of the computerised health information system and construction of the new six-floor tower.

Hylton and Cox’s nomination for selection for appointment to the board was conducted in accordance with Section 10 of the Public Bodies Management and Accountability (Nomination, Selection, and Appointment to Boards) Regulations 2021, including that all nominees are registered on the Public Bodies’ Database of Prospective Directors and confirmed by the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service by email.

Meanwhile, the minister has thanked Chai Chong and Dr Foote for their service to the board.