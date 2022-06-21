‘Banker’ reportedly held with over $80m worth of cocaine in St James | Loop Jamaica

A team of officers assigned to the Area 1 Narcotics Police Division arrested and charged a 36-year- old female banker of St James with breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act on Monday, June 20 after an operation led to the alleged seizure of cocaine valued at over $80m.

A release from the Corporate Communication Unit, the police information arm, is that police went to a premises where Sheena Headley, a banker of Goodwill was located.

Reports are that about 6:00 p.m., on Wednesday, June 15, the premises that was occupied by Headley was searched.

During the operation one Toyota Prado motor car, owned by her was also searched and cocaine weighing approximately twenty-five pounds was found inside the vehicle. She was charged following an interview session in the presence of her attorney.

Headley was charged with the following offences

Possession of cocaineDealing in CocaineTaking steps to export cocaineTrafficking cocaine and,Conspiracy to export cocaine.

The illicit drug has an estimated street value of $550,000 USD.

Headley is scheduled to appear before the St. James Parish Court on Wednesday, June 29.