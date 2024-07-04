Banking services recovery underway post-Hurricane Beryl

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) announced it is working closely with banks to restore normal banking services as quickly as possible.

However, the restoration efforts are being hampered by the widespread absence of utilities, staff unavailability due to hurricane-related dislocations, and the inability of service providers to access numerous ATMs. These challenges are particularly severe in rural areas, notably in the western parishes.

Simultaneously, the Jamaica Bankers Association (JBA) advised that its member organisations are currently assessing staff wellness, reviewing branch conditions, and coordinating necessary repairs. The JBA encourages the public to stay updated through banks’ social media pages, websites, and traditional media outlets.

Meanwhile, the payment systems operated by the BOJ, which facilitate the electronic settlement of transactions, remain fully operational. Some banks have begun offering limited in-branch services and are working to provide ATM services as widely as possible. Additionally, online and customer support services for all banks are operational.

“We will continue to closely monitor the progress being made by the banks and will seek to address areas of concern as they arise,” the BOJ stated.

The JBA emphasised the strength and resilience of the banking services industry, reaffirming its commitment to supporting customers’ banking and financial needs.

Both the BOJ and JBA expressed sympathy to those affected by Hurricane Beryl and wished everyone a speedy and full recovery.