Banks to make it easier to conduct transactions during the holidays Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Business
Loop News

5 hrs ago – Updated

To facilitate increased commercial activity at this time of the year, the Jamaica Bankers Association is advising of measures being taken by its member banks to make it easier to conduct transactions during this holiday season:

Increased ABM availability – Our member banks remain committed to maximizing ABM uptime via continuous monitoring and timely replenishment.  Customers are encouraged to remain vigilant in following established safety protocols, including being aware of their surroundings and safeguarding their PINs.Extended Branch Hours – Where possible, member banks will extend their branch opening hours.  Customers are invited to monitor their respective banks’ social media channels, websites, and other media, as well as their local branches, for further details.  Strengthened Point of Sale Networks – Customers are encouraged to use their debit and credit cards where possible.  This will assist in minimizing the need for cash, noting that member banks have also taken steps to increase the resilience of their respective networks.Enhanced Mobile/Online Banking – Enjoy the convenience of banking on demand via your bank’s mobile or online banking platform, which can facilitate transactions ranging from bill payment to transfers to other banks.

The JBA said its member banks of the JBA remain committed to supporting the Jamaican public with the most convenient means of conducting their transactions and wish for everyone a safe and peaceful holiday season.

