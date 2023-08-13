Bar operator granted ‘high’ bail re ‘pregnant matey’s’ murder Loop Jamaica

After two failed attempts, Jody-Ann Jackson, the bar operator and nail technician who allegedly orchestrated the murder of a woman who was reportedly intimately involved with her (Jackson’s) boyfriend, resulting also in the killing of an innocent bystander, in May of this year, was finally granted bail on the double murder charges.

Jackson was offered bail in the sum of $4 million when she appeared in the Portland Parish Court on Wednesday.

This was after her attorney contended that his client had been coerced by the police to give a statement in the presence of another attorney, in which she confessed to certain things, including her alleged involvement in the crime.

Jackson, who is of Anchovy Land Settlement in Portland, is charged with the double murder of Shadae Pink, a resident of Campbell Avenue, and 23-year-old Keino James King of John’s Town district, both in Portland.

King was reportedly not the intended target of the shooting, but was an innocent bystander playing dominoes on the fateful night on Labour Day, May 23.

During the bail application, Jackson’s attorney, Courtney Rowe, contended that his client was not in the proper frame of mind when she gave her statement to the police, as she had just given birth and did not know where her new born was at the time of arrest on May 29.

Prosecutors, however, objected to bail being granted, citing the serious nature of the allegations against Jackson, and the fact that she had been denied bail twice.

But Parish Judge Tonelle Beecher acceded to the request of the defence, and offered bail to the 28-year-old accused woman.

As part of the bail conditions, Jackson is to surrender her travel documents and report to the police five times per week.

The case is to be mentioned in court again on September 22.

Pink, the police and her relatives had confirmed, was in an advanced stage of pregnancy at the time she was murdered.

She was reportedly in a relationship with Jackson’s boyfriend, and the now accused woman reportedly found out about the alleged affair.

It is not clear if the child Pink was carrying was for her alleged killer’s boyfriend, though residents of Portland have claimed that the child was for the man.

Police sources believe that the purported ‘love triangle’ may have influenced Jackson to allegedly hire the services of a triggerman, who she is believed to have driven to the scene on May 23 to kill Pink.

The getaway car was eventually seized in St Mary, law enforcers said.

Reports from the police are that about 11pm on Tuesday, May 23, Pink and King were among person playing dominoes when Jackson reportedly drove a Toyota Fielder motorcar to the location.

A man exited the vehicle and opened gunfire at them.

When the shooting subsided, Pink and James were found to have been wounded.

They were assisted to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

An investigation was subsequently launched, and Jackson was taken into custody and later charged.