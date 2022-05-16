Bar owner survives vicious machete attack in Hanover | Loop Jamaica

Twenty-six-year-old Roshawn Lewis of Copse district, Hanover has been charged with wounding with intent arising from an incident in Copse district on Friday, May 6.

Reports from the Ramble police are that about 6am, Lewis was at a bar and he and the owner of the bar got into a dispute.

During the dispute, Lewis reportedly left and returned with a machete, which he used to chop the bar owner several times.

The police were summoned and the injured man was taken to hospital, where he was admitted for treatment.

On Friday, May 13 Lewis was arrested and charged.

His court date is being finalised.