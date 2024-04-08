‘Bar robbers’ caught; gun, loot recovered by quick-acting cops Loop Jamaica

The quick response of the Christiana police in Manchester led to the seizure of a firearm, the arrest of three men, and the recovery of several stolen items following a robbery at a bar in Fine Grass in the parish on Sunday, April 7.

Reports from the police are that about 9pm, two men, one armed with a firearm and the other with a crowbar, held up and robbed the bar and some patrons of an undetermined sum of cash, cell phones, liquor valued at $150,000, and three poker machines valued at $1.800 million, before escaping in a waiting Toyota Voxy motor vehicle.

The police were alerted and their prompt response led to the interception of the getaway vehicle on the Sedburg main road, also in the parish.

The vehicle was searched and two cellular phones were recovered.

The men then led the police to an abandoned building in the Hopewell community, where a 9mm pistol with a magazine containing three rounds of ammunition, as well as the other stolen properties, were recovered.

The men were taken into custody, but their identities are being withheld, pending further investigations by the police.