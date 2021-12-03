Barbadian held in Old Harbour house raid after 290lbs of ganja seized | Loop Jamaica

A Barbadian was one of two people arrested when police in the Catherine South division raided a house in Old Harbour on Thursday and netted 290 pounds of compressed ganja.

The police have not revealed the identities of the two people held.

The targeted raid, the police said, signals an increase in operational activities across the division as the Yuletide season approaches.

“The St Catherine South police will continue to carry out operational activities, and putting a dent in the illicit drugs-for-guns trade between Jamaica and other islands is one of our major objectives,” Superintendent Hopton Nicholson, acting divisional commander for the St Catherine South Police Division, told Loop News.

The police conducted the operation in the Spring Village community of Old Harbour on Thursday, during which a house was searched and 11 bags with compressed ganja weighing more than 290 pounds were seized.

“Persons involved in this illicit trade will continue to be targeted so as to reduce the opportunities for persons to carry illegal firearms into the island,” Superintendent Nicholson said.