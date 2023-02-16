Barbados bows out of Concacaf U17 Championships Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Eight minutes separated the Barbados Under 17 men’s team and creating history on Wednesday, as a 1-1 draw saw them eliminated from the Concacaf Under 17 men’s Championship in Antigua, Guatemala.

The young Tridents needed a win versus regional rivals Trinidad and Tobago in order to advance to the playoffs of the competition for the first time.

Barbados came into the encounter with the “Soca Warriors” with two defeats under their belt, the same as their opponents, however Trinidad and Tobago’s goal difference was more favorable than Barbados’, and that gave them the slight edge.

The Tridents had a good opportunity to take the lead in the 27th minute, but Shamari Harewood’s one-on-one effort was well saved by Trinidadian goalkeeper Ailan Panton.

Barbados goal scorer Shomari Harewood battles with Trinidad & Tobago defender Lyshaun Morris

Harewood would make amends for his earlier miss, when he dribbled by two defenders and shot with his left foot from just inside the area. The ball skidded off the surface and bounced over the outstretched arms of Panton, and into the right corner, to give Barbados a 1-0 lead in the 38th minute.

Trinidad and Tobago utilised set pieces and crosses from deep areas, particularly on their right flank, to attack Barbados, and came close to an equaliser on a couple occasions.

Barbados midfielder Rovaldo Massiah protects the ball from an opponent

With the warning on the wall, T&T equalised in the 82nd minute.

Another cross from the right, was not cleared by the Barbados defense and the ball fell kindly for Lindell Sween, who side-step his marker and drilled a low shot into the bottom left hand corner, to level the score and send Trinidad and Tobago into the Round of 16 and Barbados out of the tournament.

Barbados wingback James Moore prepares to deliver a cross versus Trinidad & Tobago)

