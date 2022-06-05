Barbados Pride retain West Indies Championship title | Loop Jamaica

Barbados Pride celebrated in grand style as they retained the West Indies Championship title on Saturday in Trinidad after two straight days of rain knocked all interest out of the final round of matches.

Play was finally possible between tournament leaders Barbados Pride and Windward Islands Volcanoes at the Diego Martin Complex for the first time since Wednesday’s first day.

Barbados Pride started the day 109 for one and captain Kraigg Brathwaite scored 109 off 219 balls with 14 boundaries, which ensured there were no hiccups.

Brathwaite ended the season as the leading runscorer in the tournament and shared a 95-run partnership with Roston Chase, who made 59 as the champs reached 285 for six before the rain returned to end play at tea.

Left-hander Raymon Reifer made 71.

Brathwaite praised his team for their performances throughout the season.

“It’s a great feeling, we’ve worked hard as a group, and winning it back-to-back is great. I just wanted to lead from the front … I’m proud of the young guys, they have a lot of talent (Ramon Simmonds and Akeem Jordan) and it’s for them to keep putting in the work and the future is very bright.”

Pride head coach, Vasbert Drakes also paid tribute to staff and players.

“I am happy for the group we had this year; the coaching staff did a fantastic job in getting the players to play at this level. I’m excited for Kraigg Brathwaite, he led from the front, and I am happy to have him as captain and leading the team. It’s nice to see we made some bold decisions and they paid off, one of them is letting Raymon Reifer bat at Number 3. I am happy.”

Final scores in the game: Barbados Pride 285-6 vs Windward Islands Volcanoes.

Pride’s main rivals Leeward Islands Hurricanes, who entered the final round less than two points behind in second, watched in frustration as the final day of their contest against Jamaica Scorpions was abandoned early without a ball bowled at the Brian Lara Stadium.

Since Scorpions were dismissed on the first day, only three overs were possible in the game, dashing the Hurricanes’ hopes of chasing down Pride.

Hurricanes were four without loss replying to Scorpions’ first innings score of 302.

In the other match, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force and Guyana Harpy Eagles played to a draw at the Queen’s Park Oval.

Half-centuries from Tevin Imlach (76) and Kevin Sinclair (58) led Guyana Harpy Eagles to 331 after they resumed the morning on 30 without loss in the first innings, replying to Trinidad and Tobago Red Force’s 218.

Batting a second time, Red Force reached 25 for one.