Barbados Royals cruise to second Women’s CPL victory Loop Jamaica

Barbados Royals secured their second straight victory by beating Trinbago Knight Riders by six wickets in match two of the 2023 Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.

After chasing a record 167 two days ago in the opening match of the season, Hayley Matthews’ side made the most of its chances against the Trinbago Knight Riders.

The visitors were without their captain and most experienced international Deandra Dottin and exciting new overseas Orla Prendergast for the opening match of their WCPL defence.

Trinbago Knight Riders never got going with the bat despite winning the toss and opting to bat first, with only one player reaching double figures as the side capitulated to 73 all out in 16.4 overs.

Barbados Royals didn’t hang around in their pursuit of the total reaching 74 for four wickets inside 11 overs after an explosive powerplay started the chase strongly.

The Knight Riders reached 32 for 1 from their steady powerplay. Kycia Knight made a good start as she scored at just shy of a run a ball in the first six overs, however when she was dismissed by Erin Burns for 15, the visitors fell from 36 for 2 to 73 all out.

Spin dominated for Barbados Royals at they had in their first match on Thursday, taking 8 wickets for 54 runs and bowling 12.4 of the 16.4 overs. Australian pairing Burns and Amanda-Jade Wellington were the stars with 3 for 19 and 2 for 13, respectively.

Barbados Royals in response got off to a fast start in the powerplay, with Matthews leading off with a quickfire 19, supported by Gaby Lewis who scored a run-a-ball 27 as the hosts surpassed 50 inside the powerplay.

The Royals endured a setback as three wickets fell for 11 runs between overs five to nine with Knight Riders’ spinners enjoying some consolation wicket-taking, although it wasn’t enough to affect the result.

Barbados Royals are back in action for a third consecutive match on Sunday as they face Guyana Amazon Warriors in a repeat of the 2023 WCPL opener.

Summerised scores:

Trinbago Knight Riders 73 all out (Kycia Knight 15, Kirby 8; Burns 3/19, Wellington 2/13).

Barbados Royals 79-4 (Lewis 27, Matthews 19; Jonas 2/29, Kelly 1/12).