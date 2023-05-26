Barber chased and held after house breaking incident Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Barber chased and held after house breaking incident Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Klopp stays positive after Salah vents about Liverpool missing CL

The Ultimate Guide to Meal Prepping: 10 tips for success

Toney’s ban from football was reduced because of gambling addiction

Barber chased and held after house breaking incident

Terrifying moments as South Korean plane door opens midair

Suspects held in getaway car days after robbing foreigners in Portmore

Celtics thrive on 3s, beat Heat 110-97 in Game 5 to extend East finals

23-y-o Jamaican gets 10 years in prison for role in US robbery spree

Labour Ministry schedules meeting with JTA and Education Ministry

Kingston woman gone missing in St Thomas on Labour Day

Friday May 26

27?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Thirty-nine-year-old Arland Pennant, a barber of Greenvale, Manchester, and Claremont, St. Ann has been charged with shop breaking with Intent and possession of housebreaking Implements following an incident in Fairy Hill, Portland on Tuesday, May 23.

Reports from the Port Antonio Police are that at about 3:10 am, a woman securely locked her business place and left. Residents heard noise coming from the premises and went to investigate.

It is alleged that Pennant and another man were seen coming from the establishment. The residents gave chase and accosted Pennant and later handed him over to the police.

He was subsequently charged. A court date for him is being finalised.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Klopp stays positive after Salah vents about Liverpool missing CL

Lifestyle

The Ultimate Guide to Meal Prepping: 10 tips for success

Sport

Toney’s ban from football was reduced because of gambling addiction

More From

Jamaica News

Canadian in Jamaica to visit husband died from head injury

A preliminary autopsy performed by local authorities on Canadian Jaeda Pauline Whitehead, who died in Jamaica two weeks ago, has indicated that her death was due to a blunt force injury to the head.

Sport

Shericka Jackson announced for Diamond League in London

See also

Shericka Jackson, the 200m world champion, has been added to the stellar lineup of athletes participating in the Wanda Diamond League meeting in London on Sunday, July 23.
Jackson will join the pre

Jamaica News

Man shot dead while cleaning up the front of his home in Kingston

The Constant Spring Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man on Mannings Road in Kingston.
The deceased has been identified as Marlon Byfield otherwi

Jamaica News

Kingston woman gone missing in St Thomas on Labour Day

Forty-five-year-old Nicole Pearcy of Manley Meadows, Kingston 2 has been missing since Tuesday, May 23.
She is of brown complexion, medium build and about 173 centimetres (five feet eight inches) t

Entertainment

Music legend Tina Turner dies at 83

Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and ’70s and survived her horrifying marriage to

Entertainment

Anthony Cruz goes ‘Under the Cover’ with his latest album

Veteran reggae crooner Anthony Cruz has been busy lately, launching and promoting his latest album, ‘Under the Cover’, in Jamaica and in Fort Lauderdale and New York in the United States.
Starting

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols