Barber chased and held after house breaking incident Loop Jamaica

Thirty-nine-year-old Arland Pennant, a barber of Greenvale, Manchester, and Claremont, St. Ann has been charged with shop breaking with Intent and possession of housebreaking Implements following an incident in Fairy Hill, Portland on Tuesday, May 23.

Reports from the Port Antonio Police are that at about 3:10 am, a woman securely locked her business place and left. Residents heard noise coming from the premises and went to investigate.

It is alleged that Pennant and another man were seen coming from the establishment. The residents gave chase and accosted Pennant and later handed him over to the police.

He was subsequently charged. A court date for him is being finalised.