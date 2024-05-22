Barbie to make dolls to honour Venus Williams and other star athletes Loop Jamaica

Barbie to make dolls to honour Venus Williams and other star athletes
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Barbie to make dolls to honour Venus Williams and other star athletes

Loop News

6 hrs ago

This photo provided by Mattel Inc, shows a Venus Williams Barbie Doll. Barbie dolls will honor tennis champion Venus Williams and eight other athletes as part of a project announced by Mattel on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. (Mattel Inc via AP)

Barbie dolls will honour tennis champion Venus Williams and eight other athletes as part of a project announced by Mattel on Wednesday.

The others being depicted as dolls are gymnasts Rebeca Andrade and Alexa Moreno, soccer players Mary Fowler and Christine Sinclair, boxer Estelle Mossely, swimmer Federica Pellegrini, paratriathlete Susana Rodriguez and track and field sprinter Ewa Swoboda.

“Throughout my career, I’ve always been driven by the idea of shattering glass ceilings and staying true to myself, and Barbie’s mission couldn’t resonate more deeply with that ethos,” said Williams, who has won seven Grand Slam singles titles.

The brand wanted to note “the impact of sports in fostering self-confidence, ambition, and empowerment among the next generation,” Mattel’s Krista Berger said.

