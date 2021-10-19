Barcelona fans unconvinced by coach Ronald Koeman | Loop Jamaica

Ian Hayles drumming up support from within ranks of the PNP
Cops issue warning for parents as search for ‘abductor’ intensifies
Cabinet to examine proposal for digital COVID-19 vaccine card
Barcelona fans unconvinced by coach Ronald Koeman
Top-flight jockey takes plunge into door-to-door food delivery service
Glock pistol found hidden in door during Kingston raid
Bartlett off to UK, Middle East for travel talks and engagements
Elaine Thompson-Herah confirms departure from MVP Track Club
Bedridden 76-y-o woman brutally stabbed to death; grandson held
Holness, Golding among figures paying tribute to General Colin Powell
Tuesday Oct 19
Even after Barcelona’s 3-1 win over Valencia, some fans still aren’t convinced by the controversial manager Ronald Koeman. There have been whispers that Koeman could be on his way out due to the team’s unsatisfactory performance.
Sport
October 1, 2021 09:22 AM
October 2, 2021 04:59 PM
November 10, 2020 09:01 PM
Jamaica News
Coronavirus
Sport
‘His heart was in the right place’, says Luton Shelton’s brother
Family’s pride and joy posthumously honoured on Heroes Day
The Trelawny police have taken a 26-year-old man into custody for questioning in connection with the fatal stabbing of his 76-year-old grandmother on Sunday.
The deceased has been identified as Vio
WATCH: ‘Cult’ leaders in custody, more details on eerie church rituals
The leader and other top-tier figures of a cult group that was operating in a church in Albion, St James were taken into police custody following a clampdown on the organisation on Sunday, with a body
3 dead after security forces clamp down on cult operation in St James
Three people are dead following a development involving a cult-based organisation in Albion, St James on Sunday.
Reports are that the bodies of two people were found at the organisation, while the
World News
Colin Powell has died of COVID-19 complications, family says
Colin Powell, who served Democratic and Republican presidents in war and peace but whose sterling reputation was forever stained when he went before the UN and made faulty claims to justify the US w
Other missing girl, 13-year-old Winshae Barrett, found alive
Reports are emerging that 13-year-old Winshae Barrett, the other missing girl in St Thomas, has been found alive.
Information reaching Loop News is that Barrett, who went missing in the Bath c