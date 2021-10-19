Barcelona fans unconvinced by coach Ronald Koeman | Loop Jamaica

Barcelona fans unconvinced by coach Ronald Koeman | Loop Jamaica
Barcelona fans unconvinced by coach Ronald Koeman

Barca Fans Weighs In On Coach Koeman

Even after Barcelona’s 3-1 win over Valencia, some fans still aren’t convinced by the controversial manager Ronald Koeman. There have been whispers that Koeman could be on his way out due to the team’s unsatisfactory performance.

