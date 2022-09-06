Barita concludes massive land purchase in St Ann Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Barita concludes massive land purchase in St Ann Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Broken traffic light along Washington Boulevard creating concerns

Decline in regional pass rate for CSEC mathematics, English language

Man wanted for ‘shooting senior cop’ now in police custody

Two of three cops granted bail on charges of murdering tiler

20.3% COVID-positivity rate; 127 new cases, one death

CAPTURED: Man who threatened to kidnap girls, women now in custody

Barita concludes massive land purchase in St Ann

Jada Kingdom’s boyfriend ‘put a ring on it’ for her birthday

Man booked for rape after ‘going ahead without paying up’

Massy Distribution, CPFSA host career readiness workshop for 35 youth

Tuesday Sep 06

25?C
Business
Loop Business

35 minutes ago

A section of the property purchased by Barita Investment Limited from National Continental Corporate. Barita boss Paul Simpson (inset) was reportedly instrumental in the inking of the deal.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Barita Investments Limited has inked a deal with an entity owned by businessman Karl Hendrickson, which has resulted in Barita being the new owner of 101.4 acres of land in St Ann which is part of Windsor Estate.

The land has a major beachfront and is situated in the vicinity of the Marina Bay development.

The land was purchased from National Continental Corporation Limited for approximately US $60M, which is over J$9 billion.

Paul Simpson — founder of the Cornerstone Group that owns Barita — was reportedly integral to inking the deal.

The 39-year-old Simpson, who has fast developed a reputation in local and regional corporate circles as an investment banker and funder raiser extraordinaire, is also the Deputy Chairman of Barita.

Simpson and senior executives at Barita were mum this week when contacted about the entity’s latest land acquisition. However, reports indicate that the land bought from National Continental Corporation Limited will be used for the development of high-end villas, resort homes and luxury residential complexes.

Last year, Barita bought the 250-acre Reggae Beach property in St Mary from business mogul Michael Lee-Chin.

In recent months, Barita also purchased the three-acre Ruins property in St Ann.

The Reggae Beach property is expected to see major developments in the coming months as Barita has entered into a public/private sector arrangement for the construction and rollout of a multipurpose essential services development project.

Related Articles

Business

January 13, 2022 06:11 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Broken traffic light along Washington Boulevard creating concerns

Jamaica News

Decline in regional pass rate for CSEC mathematics, English language

Jamaica News

Man wanted for ‘shooting senior cop’ now in police custody

More From

Jamaica News

Man threatens to ‘kidnap’ women and girls in video

Cops ask for help to locate him

See also

Jamaica News

CAPTURED: Man who threatened to kidnap girls, women now in custody

The man who was on Monday morning being sought by the police in relation to a threat to kidnap women and girls in Mandeville, Manchester, is now in police custody.
Head of the Manchester Police Div

Entertainment

Jada Kingdom’s boyfriend ‘put a ring on it’ for her birthday

Dancehall artiste Jada Kingdom’s boyfriend, 19-year-old American rapper, Nas EBK, gave her a promise ring during her birthday celebrations at a Ribbiz Ultra Lounge in the Barbican Centre in Kingston,

Entertainment

Mighty Sparrow baptised in New York

Mighty Sparrow, the undisputed Calypso King of the World, was baptised on Saturday at Far Rockaway Beach in Queens, New York, USA.
With his baptism as a Seventh-Day Adventist, it is uncertain if th

Jamaica News

Gov’t identifies land to build new, modern prison – Holness

In recognising the need to upgrade Jamaican prisons, the Government has reiterated that it has identified land to build a proper prison facility locally.
The statement was made by Prime Minister A

Lifestyle

With J’can KFC chicken, Marlo Hampton, Kandi Burruss, bury the hatchet

‘Jamaican KFC’ was the proverbial white flag for a truce between two Atlanta housewives

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols