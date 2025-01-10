Barita Foundation donates ultrasound machine to KPH

The Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) has received a significant upgrade to its fistula clinic with the donation of an ultrasound machine from the Barita Foundation. This contribution is expected to enhance treatment for dialysis patients by improving surgical planning and reducing wait times.

With the integration of ultrasound mapping, KPH aims to shorten the typical two to three month wait for surgery while reducing the risk of multiple or unsuccessful operations.

Dr Natalie Whylie, CEO of Victoria Jubilee Hospital and KPH, highlighted the critical need for more ultrasound machines in Jamaica’s healthcare system, emphasising their transformative impact on patient care.

Meanwhile, Lindberg Simpson, Head of Surgery at KPH, stressed the importance of arteriovenous fistulas (AVFs) as the preferred method for hemodialysis access in patients with end-stage renal disease.

The clinic’s goal is for at least 66 per cent of dialysis patients to use AVFs, given their superior long-term benefits. He praised the Barita Foundation for its generous support, acknowledging the high costs associated with both the equipment and the procedures.

Tanketa Chance Wilson, Executive Director of the Barita Foundation, reaffirmed the foundation’s commitment to public health.

“We support initiatives that create widespread impact,” she stated, urging other organisations to invest in strengthening healthcare services”.

Established in 2020, the KPH fistula clinic was created to address the shortage of AVF procedures. With over 1,300 enrolled patients and new cases added weekly— primarily from the South East Regional Health Authority — the clinic plays a vital role in the country’s healthcare system.

Previously, patients relied on private radiology facilities for ultrasound mapping, leading to delays in surgical planning and treatment.

The addition of this ultrasound machine strengthens KPH’s ability to provide efficient and successful fistula procedures, ultimately improving outcomes for dialysis patients across Jamaica.