Barita makes major move to expand real estate portfolio | Loop Jamaica

Barita Investments has acquired a massive 1600 acres of prime beachfront property in the northern Jamaica parish of St Mary, Loop News has been informed.

The property was purchased as the entity moves to expand its footprints in the real estate market.

The latest Barita real estate acquisition is located in the vicinity of the Ian Flemming Airport in St Mary, which is now eligible to receive international commercial flights.

Barita senior representatives are tight-lipped on the purchase but it’s understood a contract has been inked sealing the seal.

The 1600-acre property was bought from a private sector entity, Loop News understands.

Barita also recently bought the nearly 300-acre Reggae Beach property which is also located in St Mary.

That property was purchased from billionaire businessman, Michael Lee-Chin.