Bartender found stabbed to death in bathroom in Ocho Rios, St Ann Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Bartender found stabbed to death in bathroom in Ocho Rios, St Ann

Jamaica News
Investigators from the St Ann Police Division have commenced a probe into the murder of a bartender whose body was found with multiple stab wounds at her workplace on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Shanna Burke of Buckfield, St Ann.

The police reported that sometime after 10pm, Burke was discovered lying on the floor inside a bathroom near the bar where she worked at the Ocho Rios Market, with multiple stab wounds.

She was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The police were called and the scene was processed.

No motive has so far been established for the killing.

