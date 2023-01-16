Bartender gunned down at home in Manchester Loop Jamaica

A bartender was shot dead at her home in Land Settlement district, Manchester, on Saturday.

She has been identified by the police as 42-year-old Nakeisha Harrison, otherwise called ‘Bumpa’.

Reports from the Williamsfield police are that about 9:50pm, residents heard explosions in the area and alerted lawmen.

When the law enforcers got to the location, Harrison was found lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The police said investigations are ongoing.

