Bartlett calls for creation of a global tourism resilience fund Loop Jamaica

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett has issued a call for the creation of a global tourism resilience fund to support tourism-dependent nations in periods of disruption.

The call came as key players in tourism from around the world, including the Caribbean and Africa, last week devoted the third day of the inaugural Global Tourism Resilience Conference to continuing discussions on the: Road to Global Sustainability and Development.

Bartlett expressed that, “while we talk about building resilience for tourism, we have to focus in the wider perspective on social, economic, political, health and security disruptions.”

However, he outlined that the most important of all was building human capacity to “predict, mitigate, manage disruptions when they arise, recover quickly, and to thrive thereafter.”

He underscored the need to also build financial resilience, while highlighting the responsibility to enable highly tourism-dependent countries “to be able to gain an insight into their own capacity to grow, to expand and to enjoy prosperity.”

To that end, Bartlett made the call for the establishment of the special tourism resilience fund.

He said “we as an industry have the capacity to enable this fund to happen seamlessly because we are the most consumption-driven activity on planet earth.”

Bartlett indicated that one way in which the fund could be financed is through a voluntary Resilience Tip given by the 1.4 billion consuming travellers, and “that contribution stays in the recipient countries and build that fund to enable capacity for resilience.”

General Manager for the Caribbean at the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Tariq Ali, also underscored the importance of building tourism resilience.

“We must be cautious while optimistic, as there are still several threats that could undermine achievements made so far,” said Ali.