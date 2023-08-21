Bartlett calls on entrepreneurs to craft authentic Jamaican products Loop Jamaica

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett is pleading with local artisans and young entrepreneurs to craft authentic Jamaican products for the tourism market that could eventually lead to increased profits for them.

Bartlett made the call at Thursday’s graduation ceremony of the Central Jamaica Social Development Initiative (CJSDI) at Tropics View Hotel in Mandeville, Manchester, during which 55 young entrepreneurs graduated following an intensive four-month-long entrepreneurship programme.

According to the minister, the Government’s thrust to develop artisan villages at ports of entry will aid in travellers being exposed to a more unique Jamaican experience.

Given the desires of many tourists to be part of the island’s cultural experience, Bartlett said small and medium-sized tourism enterprises (SMTEs) can capitilise on this by offering unique Jamaican products for sale.

“The SMTEs are indispensable to the tourism industry,” declared Bartlett.

“Eighty per cent of tourism consists of small, micro and medium enterprises, but the asymmetry in all of that is that only 20 per cent of the returns from tourism goes to this 80 per cent,” he indicated.

The minister lamented that “something is wrong with that picture” nationally.

“This is why I mentioned to you the three pillars that we are using to correct that imbalance to build your capacity to develop more ideas, to be able to bring more products to business, and then to fund your capacity now, (which will) increase the number and the higher quality (of products), and finally, we’ll provide a market for you so that you can get the price you want,” Bartlett indicated.

Started in 2021, the CJSDI is a non-governmental organisation based in Central Jamaica, which provides training and certification in a variety of skilled areas.

CJSDI partners with various stakeholders, including the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), HEART/NSTA Trust and the Jamaica Business Development Centre, to provide the training.