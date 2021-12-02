Bartlett elected Chairman of OAS’ Inter-American Committee on Tourism | Loop Jamaica

Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett, was on Tuesday elected by acclamation as the new Chairman of the Organisation of American States’ [OAS] Inter-American Committee on Tourism (CITUR), during a meeting of the Integral Council for Development.

“I am very happy to have been chosen for this very important role, which will help move the tourism industry forward during this on-going pandemic. I thank the members for their faith in me and look forward to continuing the process of working with each member state in the months to come,” said Bartlett.

“I pledge to enhance engagement with all delegations to guarantee that the Americas area not only survives but thrives in the post-pandemic era and beyond,” he added.

In his acceptance remarks, he also urged the region to “not accept what was, nor what is, but what must be” to address the pandemic’s difficulties and heal and thrive. This attitude, he said will allow the Americas to have a strong tourism sector which will provide more jobs and economic well-being for its citizens.

Bartlett urged the member states to work together for the recovery and future of tourism, emphasising the need for innovation and investment in priority products and people. He also complimented his vice chairs from Ecuador and Paraguay.

Latin America, the Caribbean, Canada, and the United States are all members of CITUR, which is regarded as the most prestigious tourism organisation in the Americas.

The meeting took place in Madrid, Spain, on the sidelines of the ongoing United Nations World Tourism Organisation’s General Assembly, which Minister Bartlett is also actively participating in.