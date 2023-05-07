Bartlett ‘excited’ about big St Ann hotel project now back on track Loop Jamaica

The construction of the multi-billion-dollar tourism hotel development, Sugarcane Bay Jamaica, which is being spearheaded by Karisma Hotels and Resorts in Llandovery, St Ann, is back on track, says Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett.

Bartlett received the welcomed update from co-founder of Karisma Hotels and Resorts, Lubo Krstajic, during the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai, United Arab Emirates last week.

In providing an update to reporters, Bartlett said the US$1-billion hotel project, for which ground was initially broken in February 2020, was delayed due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues.

“The Sugarcane/Karisma project is back on track,” Bartlett proudly announced.

“I met with Mr Lubo (Krstajic) and he announced to me that ground-breaking for the first of several resorts in the Karisma portfolio is to take place later this year, bringing more than 700 new rooms and thousands of new jobs (to Jamaica),” Bartlett informed.

In elaborating on the expected timeline for another ground-breaking, Bartlett said it could take place by August this year, with construction commencing shortly after “for a 500-room hotel to start, with a condominium and other villa arrangements that could bring a 750-room count start for the Karisma project in St Ann.”

He said the Tourism Ministry is “very excited” about the restart of the hotel development, because “that project had great prospects, but was suffered greatly from the impact of COVID, plus other difficulties.”

Continuing, Bartlett said: “We’re expecting that the construction will start in August of this year, and that within 24 months, we should have that completed facility to add to our room stock.”

On that note, Bartlett said the tourism industry is “on track” to add “more than 20,000 (hotel) rooms” locally.

“It is therefore important for us to start very seriously the preparation of the entire country for this new wave of tourism development and expansion which has commenced,” declared Bartlett.

The Sugarcane Bay development, spread across 226 acres of land in Llandovery, which is between Salem/Runaway Bay and Priory, is expected to provide 10,000 jobs and add 4,700 rooms over a 10-year period, it was announced at the project’s ground-breaking three years ago.

Karisma came to Jamaica in 2013 with the opening of the 148-room luxury boutique property, Azul Beach Resort in Negril.