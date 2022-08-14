Bartlett laments passing of former tourism state minister Loop Jamaica

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett is lamenting the passing of former Minister of State for Tourism, Dr Henry ‘Marco’ Brown.

Brown passed away on Thursday morning.

While expressing condolences to the family of the former state minister, Bartlett said “Marco was truly a committed family man and lover of life”.

“Marco served as Minister of State for Tourism throughout the Jamaica Labour Party’s (JLP) two terms in the 1980s, and played his part in building the tourism product with great care, especially water sports and community tourism,” stated Bartlett.

The minister added that “Jamaica has lost a tourism trailblazer who helped to lay the foundations of the sector on which we continue to build. He has made a significant contribution to the tourism industry, and his insight and dynamism will be greatly missed.”

Bartlett also lauded the former state minister for his work in the political arena, saying that, “he had an indomitable will to fight for the people of Southern St James, as well as the then Central St James constituency, in which he served as a councillor under Dr Herbert Eldemire, who served as Minister of Health from 1962 to 1972.”

Brown was also hailed for his contribution to education in the parish of St James.

“He was also passionate about early childhood education, and built basic schools in several communities in the now East Central St James constituency, and for this he must be commended,” added Bartlett.

“His contribution to nation building will never be erased. Condolences to his son Hank and his other relatives and friends. May his soul rest in peace and light perpetual shine upon him,” concluded Bartlett.