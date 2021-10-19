Bartlett off to UK, Middle East for travel talks and engagements | Loop Jamaica

Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, left the island on Saturday, accompanied by a high-level team to explore investment opportunities and trump up tourism travel to Jamaica from the United Kingdom (UK) and the Middle East. This followed his reportedly highly successful marketing blitz in North America.

“As we seek to accelerate the recovery of the tourism industry, I will be leading a delegation to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom to explore opportunities for foreign direct investment (FDI) in our tourism sector, as well as shore up arrivals from our third largest source market,” said Bartlett prior to his departure.

He asserted that investment would play a critical role in tourism recovery by providing the funds necessary to construct and upgrade projects essential to the development and growth of the local industry.

The blitz is to start with targeting the travel market at the Dubai World Expo 2020 in the United Arab Emirates. Jamaica is among the more than 190 exhibitors at the expo, with a pavilion highlighting the destination’s latest products and innovations under the theme ‘Jamaica Makes it Move’, seeking to connect the world through the country’s music, food, sports and other aspects of its rich heritage.

While in the UAE, the tourism minister and his team are to meet with the country’s tourism authority to discuss collaboration on tourism investment from the region; Middle East tourism initiatives; and gateway access for North Africa and Asia and facilitation of airlift.

Also, there are to be meetings with executives of DNATA Tours, the single largest tour operator in the UAE; members of the Jamaican Diaspora in the UAE; and three major airlines in the Middle East – Emirates, Ethiad and Qatar.

From the UAE, Bartlett is to head to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he is to speak at the 5th Anniversary of the Future Investment Initiative (FII). This year’s FII is to include in-depth conversations about new global investment opportunities, analysis of industry trends, and networking among CEOs, world leaders and experts.

Bartlett is to be joined by Senator Aubyn Hill in his capacity as Minister Without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation with responsibility for water, land, business process outsourcing (BPOs), the Special Economic Zone Authority of Jamaica and special projects.

The recent lifting of the UK Government’s advisory against all non-essential travel to Jamaica is said to have paved the way for Bartlett to lead a high-level team to London between October 30 to November 6, targeting the UK market.

Key stakeholder engagements are to be held with Virgin Atlantic, China Forum and British Airways at World Travel Market London (WTM), one of the most important annual meetings for the international travel sector.

Following other international engagements, Bartlett and his team are to return to the island on Saturday, November 6.