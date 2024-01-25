Bartlett reviews St Ann mega-resort plans with Bahia Principe owners Loop Jamaica

Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett on Wednesday, met with principals of the Pinero Group, owners of the prominent Spanish hotel chain, Bahia Principe, to discuss the status of their planned US-multi-million-dollar, multi-faceted resort development in St Ann.

Bartlett met the hoteliers in Madrid, Spain where he is currently attending the FITUR 2024.

Last year, the Pinero Group made a formal presentation of the development plans to Prime Minister, Andrew Holness and other officials at the Office of the Prime Minister. The project will be one of the largest resort and real estate projects ever executed in the Caribbean and Latin America.

The mega project represents a massive expansion of the Bahia Principe product in St Ann to include new hotels, villas, a PGA-certified 18-hole golf course, a state-of-the-art fisherman’s village, farms, modern employee residences, and educational spaces, among other facilities and amenities.

The group owns the Bahia Principe Grand Jamaica, Jamaica’s largest hotel, with 1,350 rooms.

Bartlett is upbeat about the prospects of the impending, project which will not only attract more tourists to the destination but open up more than 14,000 job opportunities.

“This is a mega-development that will increase Jamaica’s tourism offerings to attract more visitors to the island. It will be a great mixture of hotel rooms and villas that will create over 14,000 short-term and long-term jobs which will mean more economic and social benefits for the country and at the community level,” Bartlett said.

Bartlett expressed that the expanded hotel will be a game-changer for Jamaica’s tourism and help the island prepare for the influx of visitors.

“It also shows the confidence that our hotel partners have in the destination,” added Bartlett.

Bartlett was joined by Encarna Pinero, chief executive officer of the Pinero Group and senior tourism officials, John Lynch, chairman of the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), Delano Seiveright, senior advisor and strategist in the Ministry of Tourism and Fiona Fennell, Public Relations and Communications Manager, JTB.

Bartlett is leading a small delegation of tourism officials at FITUR 2024, in Madrid, Spain, a major tourism fair with 8,000 exhibitors, 130 countries represented and over 300,000 attendees. It represents one of the largest gatherings of tourism professionals globally and is the leading fair for Latin America’s receptive and issuing markets.