Bartlett says tourism industry now more inclusive Loop Jamaica

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett has declared that the local tourism industry is now more inclusive than it ever was in Jamaica’s history, giving the so-called ‘little man’ more opportunities in the sector.

In citing examples of this, Bartlett said through the National Export-Import Bank of Jamaica (EXIM Bank) loan programme for small and medium tourism enterprises (SMTEs), more than $2 billion in loans have been disbursed to over 400 such entities.

The minister made the disclosure at the Tourism Ministry’s annual Strategic Planning Retreat which was held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St James from October 25 to October 26.

In elaborating on the loan programme, Bartlett said: “… We provide a maximum of $25 million over a five-year period at 4.5 per cent.

“So far, over $2 billion have been lent to these small enterprises, and some 439 companies and entities have benefited to date,” he shared.

Businesses falling within the SMTE category include bike and car rentals, coffee shops, domestic tours and restaurants.

Bartlett praised the impact of the loans provided by the EXIM Bank, which he said is a testament to the efforts to ensure that the ‘small man’ gets a piece of the tourism pie.

“These loans have gone to taxi operators through the Jamaica National Small Business Programme, to craft vendors and artisans, small hotel owners, (and) to street food providers,” he outlined

“So the broad range of the little man is now being brought into the mainstream of the tourism value chain.

“When we add to that what Airbnb is doing with accommodation arrangements across Jamaica, tourism is certainly being made far more inclusive today than it ever was in the history of Jamaica,” declared Bartlett.

Established in May 1986, the EXIM Bank is Jamaica’s premier trade financing institution and the Caribbean’s first export-import bank. It plays a significant role in national development by providing a wide range of financing instruments at competitive interest rates.