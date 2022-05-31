Baseball and Softball League welcomes donation from Fitz-Henley | Loop Jamaica

The leadership of the Jamaica Little League Baseball and Softball (JLBS) is welcoming a $300,000 donation by media practitioner and communication specialist Abka Fitz-Henley, which will help pave the way for the team to participate in the Caribbean Regional Championship in Puerto Rico in June.

Fourteen talented teenagers between the ages of 13 and 16 are part of a 20-member delegation which are seeking to participate in the tournament which is to take place between June 23 to 30 this year.

The baseball and softball team has members from several inner-city communities in St Andrew Central and Yallahs in St Thomas. The teenagers train at the Cassia Park Playfield, which is located in St Andrew but have been facing difficulty in raising funds to help cover visa fees and airfare to Puerto Rico’s capital San Juan.

Recently, the management of the baseball and softball team appealed for sponsors to help them travel to Puerto Rico for the Regional Championship. It was revealed in a recent newspaper publication that the team has been facing challenges with getting funding for the sport, which is not popular in Jamaica.

In a post to its Facebook page today, the administrators of the baseball and softball team thanked Fitz-Henley, who it noted responded positively to a request to assist the teenagers to make their dreams come true, and represent Jamaica at the tournament. The JLBS also appealed for more donors to come forward.

When contacted today, Fitz-Henley declined to confirm the donation: “Honestly I understand why you have reached out, but I am not inclined to comment on that beyond saying that I wish the youngsters all the best because by just showing up in Puerto Rico they already will be doing the nation proud and I truly hope they get the opportunity they deserve to achieve their goals.”

In January, Fitz-Henley, who’s a former Press Association Journalist of the Year and Jamaica Broilers Fairplay Award winner, announced his resignation from Nationwide News Network (NNN) after over a decade at the entity and indicated that he’s taking a break from mainstream media but that his social media accounts would remain active with current affairs content.

When asked today to respond to rumours that he has joined the government’s communication apparatus, Fitz-Henley chuckled and said, “No, not at all, that’s not true. That’s a false rumour generated by a few folks who best know their reasons for doing so but I suppose it is the nature of having served in the public domain for several years, there’ll always be speculation.

“If or when I decide to re-enter the public sphere, I assure you, I will announce that myself,” quipped Fitz-Henley who is also the 2014 Caribbean Blog Award winner.