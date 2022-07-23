Batch of H?agen-Dazs plain vanilla ice cream recalled | Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is advising members of the public against the consumption of the following product: H?agen-Dazs Plain Vanilla Ice Cream.

The items have expiry dates between July 5, 2022, printed as 05/07/2022, and July 18, 2022, printed as 18/07/2023: and package sizes: Pints (473 ml); Quarts (946 ml);Mini Cups (95 ml); Half Gallons (0.5 gal) and Bulk (2.5 gals).

Based on the information provided to customers by local distributors Wisynco Group Limited, during routine quality checks by the manufacturer, trace amounts of a chemical substance, known as ethylene oxide, was detected in one of the ingredients used in production in two batches of the products.

“The levels of the detected substance exceeded the minimum allowable limit by a marginal amount,” a release from the health ministry stated.

Ethylene oxide is known to cause adverse health effects. This substance should not be directly consumed or used as an ingredient in food or drink preparation. The manufacturer has issued a voluntary global recall of these products and Wisynco Group Limited therefore also recalled the items.

“The Wisynco Group is required to remove these products from shelves and we have been advised that they have commenced this activity. The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue to be vigilant in ensuring that all products are removed from the shelves and disposed of appropriately for the protection of health and safety of the population, the release outlined.

