Battered BB Coke schoolboy on the mend, says Williams Loop Jamaica

Jaheim Coleman, the 14-year-old student of BB Coke High School in St Elizabeth who suffered severe injuries after he was badly beaten by a fellow student at the institution late last month, is recovering well in hospital.

Education Minister Fayval Williams highlighted his recovery in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday.

“As you can see, Jaheim is up & feeling better. We give thanks for this. He was able to collect his laptop. His aunt was very happy. Thanks again to PM, Dr Tufton & the entire MOHW, the 5 friends and all Jamaicans who prayed & hoped for his full recovery,” Williams said.

Jaheim was beaten after he reportedly stepped on the Clarks shoes being worn by his attacker, who has since been charged with assault occasioning serious bodily harm. He has since been brought before the court and was granted bail in the sum of $300,000.

Jaheim was transferred from the Mandeville Regional Hospital to the University Hospital of the West Indies for further treatment, including a CT scan, due to the severity of his injuries, which left him with a badly swollen face. The transfer was facilitated with the help of Minister Williams and the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton.

There has been an outpouring of support for Jaheim and the five boys who rushed him to a medical facility for treatment.

The five have since been recognised for their selflessness, with Prime Minister Andrew Holness commending them for their “heroic actions”. They have been enlisted as ‘Ambassadors for Good’.

The youngsters – Leon Barnes, Khari Green, Garry Bartley, Daejuan Gordon, and Dejaun Powell – were each presented with a laptop and a certificate of official commendation on Tuesday (October 3) at Jamaica House, “in recognition of exemplary and selfless action performed on behalf of Jaheim Coleman.

“It is not often that we see the kind of response that we saw with the young men from B.B. Coke and how they assisted their fellow student, Jaheim. The level of social dissonance that we see, particularly in our schools, particularly with the use of violence can sometimes lead us to believe that the value base of the society is totally eroded.

“What we saw being displayed is a reaffirmation that the core of our society is still good and that there are young people in our society, without prompting, who will act in the interest of their fellowmen,” the Prime Minister said.

Digicel has also stepped up to recognise the youngsters.