Battle lines drawn: iCreate to sue Sagicor; financial giant ready Loop Jamaica

Embattled creative and digital company iCreate is to take legal action against Sagicor Investments Jamaica Limited (SIJL) in a confrontation, which places the suspended listed company up against a subsidiary of one of the largest and most powerful conglomerates in the country.

Tyrone Wilson, Chairman and CEO of iCreate is contending that SIJL’s action placing iCreate under receivership following iCreate’s challenges in repayment of a bond held by SIL was invalid.

In response, Sagicor indicated that it is prepared to vigorously defend any litigation that may be filed against the company in this matter.

“We wish to reassure our stakeholders that Sagicor is confident in the propriety and legality of our actions. We remain steadfast in our commitment to uphold the highest standards of integrity, ethics, and compliance in all our business activities,” Sagicor said.

Sagicor Investments, this week, confirmed that all amounts owing from iCreate Limited to the bondholder and trustee have been paid in full. As a result, the receivership will be terminated.

In December 2023, appointed a receiver and manager for iCreate due to the company’s failure to meet its financial obligations under a $24 million bond facilitated by the investment company. This bond, issued on February 7, 2020, was set to mature over five years at a fixed rate of 12.5 per cent.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday morning, Wilson outlined how iCreate’s relationship with Sagicor had gone from the financial giant being an early institutional investor in the company and top five shareholders to the point where the Sagicor leadership led by Christopher Zacca were not responding to his emails and phone calls.

Sagicor Group Jamaica President and CEO Christopher Zacca

“There was a debt, there were interest fees outstanding. We communicated with Sagicor and cleared the interest payments in full. We requested a meeting with them to discuss the portion of the principal outstanding and nobody from Sagicor returned my call or got back to me by email,” Wilson claims.

The iCreate founder went on to note that his company has enjoyed a longstanding and mutually beneficial relationship with Sagicor Investments.

“As pioneers in our field, Sagicor was one of the first institutional investors and also led our IPO, demonstrating their confidence in our vision during our nascent entrepreneurial days. Over the years, open dialogue and efficient management of investment obligations characterised our association – especially with Sagicor being a top five shareholder in our company”, Wilson said.

“However, in recent times, a seismic shift occurred in our dealings with Sagicor, marked by a sequence of events culminating in the decision by Sagicor Investments Jamaica Limited to place iCreate in receivership.

“The sudden receivership has raised significant concerns within iCreate Limited, particularly regarding the motive behind this drastic action as before the purported appointment of Ken Tomlinson as Receiver, best efforts were made by me, to engage Sagicor, which were ignored”.

Anthony Dunn (r) Director of iCreate listens to a point being made by iCreate CEOTyrone Wilson.

Wilson said on the announcement of the “purported receivership” the company had engaged the services of noted law firm Henlin Gibson Henlin (HGH), led by Kings Counsel, Georgia Gibson Henlin, and had written to the receivers to halt their action against iCreate.

Wilson said iCreate had continued to manage its operations independently since the announcement of the receivership. He said a Deed of Settlement, Release & Indemnity from Sagicor was rejected by iCreate, which opted instead to pay out the bond in full, without settlement.

“This is not the Sagicor Danny Williams founded. This is not the Sagicor Richard Byles led”, an upset Wilson stated.

“This is not about iCreate – this is about supporting entrepreneurship in Jamaica, and the financial institutions must do so”, he added.

Wilson, resumed leadership in late November amidst a challenging period that included two suspensions of the company’s share trading within three months.

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE), last month, stated that it had decided to immediately suspend trading in iCreate Limited’s shares due to its failure to comply with the requirements of JSE Junior Market Rule Appendix 4 – Admission Agreement, Paragraphs 2 and 4.

Wilson said he was in communication with the JSE to address the problem.