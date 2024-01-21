Battle to remove wards from Sunbeam Children’s Home to continue Loop Jamaica

The legal battle between the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) and the St Catherine-based Sunbeam Children’s Home over attempts by the state agency to remove the male wards from the care facility is set to continue on February 6.

The case was mentioned in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday.

The CPFSA announced on Monday night that it was removing the licence of the boys’ home, due to instances of alleged child abuse. It said it had taken steps to relocate the 52 children who are housed there.

But the Manager of the children’s home, Desmond Whitely, has cried foul, arguing that the CPFSA did not follow due process in pulling the licence.

He also rejected reports of systemic abuse of the wards at the facility, and threatened legal action against the state agency.

In court on Friday, it was revealed that a court order has to be sought to remove the minors from the children’s home and have them placed at other facilities.

However, the application documents that was presented to the court were not properly completed, forcing Senior Parish Judge Desiree Alleyne to insist that this should be done before the application for the order is contemplated.

The CPFSA’s attorney, Steven Powell, had earlier argued that the children were wards of the state, and the order could be granted on that basis.

But the judge said the application documents for the court order must detail how the future of each child will be addressed going forward.

Meanwhile, Powell said a matter concerning an alleged report of physical abuse is being probed by the police. That incident reportedly occurred earlier this month, with one of the boys being reportedly assaulted with a machete, the attorney told the judge.

The attorney representing Sunbeam has, however, countered such claims by highlighting the facility’s zero-tolerance towards corporal punishment.

In relation to the removal of the children, the Sunbeam attorney said no due process was followed by the CPFSA before it took steps to seek an order to remove the 52 boys from the home.

The matter was subsequently adjourned to be continued in February.