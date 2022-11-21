Bauxite train derails in St Ann, killing two Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Bauxite train derails in St Ann, killing two Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

‘Six Boss’ on gun charge after alleged rifle assault in Westmoreland

Bauxite train derails in St Ann, killing two

Netherlands strike late to beat Senegal 2-0 at World Cup

Jamaica Producers and PanJam announce merger

Sandals treat men in the west for International Men’s Day

Raheem Sterling helps England rout Iran 6-2 at World Cup

Sandals treat residents out west for International Men’s Day

Sterling Asset Management shares strategies to fight inflation

Jamaican woman reported missing in Trinidad

Usain Bolt, Chris Gayle, Usher and more in Abu Dhabi for F1 Grand Prix

Monday Nov 21

30?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

41 minutes ago

(Photo: iStock)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A bauxite train derailed its track in St Ann on Sunday night, killing two men.

The incident took place about 10pm in Retreat District, Brown’s Town.

The men have been identified as Shane Powell, a security guard of a Clarendon address, and Orlando Brown from Brown’s Town.

A release from the constabulary’s Corporate Communications Unit said both men were aboard the train when it developed mechanical problems, derailed the track and crashed in a gully.

Brown and Powell received multiple injuries and reportedly died on the spot.

The police said the scene was processed, and their bodies were removed to the morgue.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

‘Six Boss’ on gun charge after alleged rifle assault in Westmoreland

Jamaica News

Bauxite train derails in St Ann, killing two

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Netherlands strike late to beat Senegal 2-0 at World Cup

More From

Jamaica News

Shock as popular stunt rider ‘Big Red’ dies from Portland crash

A pall of gloom continues to hover on social media following news that a popular motorcyclist died from injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle crash along the Orange Bay main road in Portland on Thu

See also

Jamaica News

Man pulls gun on homeless woman in New Kingston

Firearm holder and retired cop weigh in, social media users divided

Sport

VIDEO: Jamaica Scorpions win regional Super50 title

Jamaica Scorpions beat Trinidad and Tobago Red Force by three wickets in the final of the CG Super50 to take the coveted title at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium on Saturday night.
Led by a

Jamaica News

Man and 5-year-old child reportedly shot dead in St James

A man and a five-year-old child were reportedly shot and killed in St James on Sunday afternoon.
The incident happened just after 3pm in the John’s Hall area of the parish.
St James is presentl

Jamaica News

Jamaican woman reported missing in Trinidad

A 32-year-old Jamaican woman has been reported missing in Trinidad, prompting the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) to issue a statement asking for the public’s assistance in finding her.
T

Sport

Clarendon College, JC, STATHS and KC qualify for Champions Cup semis

Reigning champions Clarendon College turned in a virtuoso performance to dismiss Mona High 3-1 in their ISSA Champion Cup quarterfinal game at Sabina Park on Saturday.
Also through to the semifinal

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols