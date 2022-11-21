Bauxite train derails in St Ann, killing two Loop Jamaica

A bauxite train derailed its track in St Ann on Sunday night, killing two men.

The incident took place about 10pm in Retreat District, Brown’s Town.

The men have been identified as Shane Powell, a security guard of a Clarendon address, and Orlando Brown from Brown’s Town.

A release from the constabulary’s Corporate Communications Unit said both men were aboard the train when it developed mechanical problems, derailed the track and crashed in a gully.

Brown and Powell received multiple injuries and reportedly died on the spot.

The police said the scene was processed, and their bodies were removed to the morgue.