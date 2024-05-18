Bayer Leverkusen complete unprecedented unbeaten Bundesliga season Loop Jamaica

BERLIN (AP) — League champion Bayer Leverkusen became the first team to complete a Bundesliga season undefeated on Saturday.

Early goals from Victor Boniface and Robert Andrich gave Leverkusen a 2-1 win over Augsburg in their last game of the season.

The win was their 28th in 34 Bundesliga games.

Leverkusen, which won the title in April to end Bayern Munich’s 11-year run, are the first team to complete an unbeaten season in any of Europe’s top five leagues since Juventus in the Italian Serie A in 2011-12.

Leverkusen haven’t lost a game in any competition all season, a 51-game unbeaten run.

They had a firm grip on Augsburg but Mert Kömür pulled one back in the 62nd minute, prompting Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso to send on Florian Wirtz and Granit Xhaka, the star players he’d been trying to rest before the Europa League and German Cup finals next week.

Local rival Cologne were relegated. Cologne’s hopes of avoiding the drop evaporated in a 4-1 loss at Heidenheim.

Janik Haberer scored in stoppage time for Union Berlin to clinch survival with a 2-1 win over Freiburg. Union’s win meant Bochum dropped into the relegation playoff place after losing at Werder Bremen 4-1.

Bochum now face Fortuna Düsseldorf over two legs to see which team will play in the Bundesliga next season. Düsseldorf were third in the second division.

Stuttgart finished second at Bayern Munich’s expense with a 4-0 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach, while Bayern slumped to a 4-2 loss at Hoffenheim in Thomas Tuchel’s last game as coach.

Bayern’s third place is their worst finish since finishing behind 2011 winner Borussia Dortmund and Leverkusen.

Mainz ensured their survival with a 3-1 win at Wolfsburg.

Marco Reus led Dortmund to a 4-0 win over last-placed Darmstadt. The 34-year-old, who is leaving after 12 years at the end of the season, was handed the captain’s armband for his last Bundesliga game with Dortmund and starred by setting up Ian Maatsen for the opener before scoring with a brilliant free kick.

Dortmund next play the Champions League final against Real Madrid on June 1.

A Dortmund win would be good news for Eintracht Frankfurt, which finished sixth in the Bundesliga after drawing with Leipzig 2-2. If Dortmund beat Madrid, Frankfurt would qualify for Europe’s premier competition.