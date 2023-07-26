Bayern confirm talks around reported Sadio Man? move to Saudi Arabia Loop Jamaica

Bayern confirm talks around reported Sadio Man? move to Saudi Arabia
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Bayern’s Sadio Mane, right, scores a goal that was disallowed for offside during the German Bundesliga match against FSV Mainz at the Mewa Arena in Mainz, Germany, Saturday, April 22, 2023. Bayern Munich’s president has confirmed that the club is aware of “initial talks” around a reported move for Man? from the German champion to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File).

TOKYO (AP) — Bayern Munich’s president confirmed Wednesday that the club is aware of “initial talks” around a reported move for forward Sadio Man? from the German champion to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, where he could team up with Cristiano Ronaldo.

“FC Bayern is informed about this,” club president Herbert Hainer said in Japan during a pre-season tour, in quotes reported by German news agency dpa. “But these are initial talks, you have to wait and see.”

His comments followed a report in German tabloid newspaper Bild that an adviser to Man? would meet representatives of Al-Nassr to discuss a possible deal. A Premier League and Champions League winner with Liverpool, Man? would be the latest in a series of big-name players in Saudi clubs’ signing spree.

Man? has two years left on his contract with Bayern after a disappointing and injury-hit first season since joining from Liverpool last year.

The Senegal forward scored 12 times in 38 games for Bayern, but only one of those goals came after a leg injury in November which ruled him out of the World Cup. Man? was also suspended for one game by Bayern for “misconduct” in April after he reportedly struck teammate Leroy San? in the locker room after a Champions League loss to Manchester City.

On Tuesday, Hainer described Man?’s first season at Bayern as “certainly not satisfactory, neither for him, nor for us,” dpa reported.

Man? came off the bench in Bayern’s 2-1 loss to Man City in a friendly in Japan on Wednesday, replacing Kingsley Coman as Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel changed the entire starting 11 at the break.

