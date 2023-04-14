Bayern’s Tuchel says he still backs Man? after suspension Loop Jamaica

Home
Bayern's Tuchel says he still backs Man? after suspension

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane, centre left, and Leroy Sane, centre right, attend a training session of the German Bundesliga football team FC Bayern Munich in Munich, Germany, Thursday, April 13, 2023. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP).

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel said Friday he still supports Sadio Man? after the forward apologized for a confrontation with teammate Leroy San?.

Bayern suspended Man? from their squad for Saturday’s game against Hoffenheim for “misconduct.” It followed reports in German media that he struck San? in the face while they were in the locker room after Tuesday’s Champions League loss to Manchester City.

Neither the players nor the club have clarified exactly what happened. Tuchel said he did not see the incident personally but spoke with Man?, San? and other players and staff who saw it, and said Man? had apologized “to everyone involved.”

“I am his first lawyer and his first defender. I’ve known him for so long and I know his entourage,” Tuchel said of Man?. “He has my full support. He had that before and he still has it after this mistake that he has made. Everyone has the right to make a mistake.”

Despite the turmoil around the Man? situation and his own unexpected appointment as coach three weeks ago, Tuchel said the atmosphere at the club remains “calm”. The incident may even have had a “cleaning function”, he added.

Forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting remains out of the Bayern team for Hoffenheim after missing the last two games with a knee issue. Bayern lead the standings by two points from Borussia Dortmund, which play Stuttgart on Saturday.

